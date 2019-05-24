By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Despite the restrictions imposed against Iran, the country continues to supply petroleum products to Afghanistan.

Mustafa Khalazai, deputy head of the Fuel and Liquid Gas Enterprise Afghanistan, stated that oil imports from Iran were not stopped. He added that no changes have been made to the previous policy.

He rejected media reports claiming that his country stopped importing oil from Iran. The Afghan representative stressed that there are no restrictions on oil imports from Iran.

Khalazai explained that the only restriction applies to the consumption standards developed by the Afghan government, which must be adhered to, and excessive imports by Afghan businessmen will be prevented.

On May 19, it was reported that Afghan officials allegedly suspended petroleum products import from Iran and that Afghanistan reduced the import of petroleum products from Iran to zero.

Afghanistan is one of the main export destinations for Iran. Reports say that Iranian cement exports to Afghanistan increased after the resumption of the U.S. sanctions against Iran.

