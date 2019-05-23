By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Although Uzbek automotive brand Ravon has suspended its activity in Russia, there are signals that it will soon return to the Russian market.

“Uzbek cars Ravon can return to the Russian market already this year,” Rashid Temrezov, the Head of Russia’s Karachay-Cherkess Republic, said in a message to local MPs. He noted that cars will be assembled at the Derways plant in Cherkessk.

From the second half of the year, the plant is planning to launch a project for the assembly production of Ravon cars.

Deliveries of the Uzbek brand cars to Russia were suspended in late spring 2018. Over the past year, the brand has not sold a single car in Russia.

Recently, information about the possible return of Ravon to Russia appears more and more often.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Uzbekistan were established on March 20, 1992. The trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan increased by 21 percent to $5.7 billion in 2018.

The structure of Russia's exports to Uzbekistan includes metals and products, wood and pulp and paper products, machinery, equipment and vehicles, food products and agricultural raw materials, mineral and chemical products.

The structure of Russia's imports from Uzbekistan includes textiles and footwear, chemical products, machinery, food products and agricultural raw materials, metals and products from them.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz