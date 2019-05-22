By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Results of April 2016 battles, which were deplorable for Yerevan, have come to table of active discussions recently in Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ordered to investigate all the circumstances of the April "four-day war". To this end, he stated the need to create an investigative parliamentary commission.

There are specific forces that are trying to divide the two Armenian peoples, he believes. The premier stressed that people living in Nagorno-Karabakh suffered more from the corrupt system than the people of Armenia.

It is noteworthy that the far-fetched concept of "two Armenian states" is not new. However, Pashinyan now has managed to invent another nonsense as "two Armenian peoples".

Apparently, under the enemies of the "Armenian peoples", Pashinyan meant representatives from the Karabakh clan, who launched vigorous activities against him. Attempts to plant ex-President Robert Kocharian behind bars caused dangerous processes for the "revolutionary" premier, demonstrating that the Karabakh clan was alive and was not going to leave the political arena.

As for corruption in the occupied Karabakh, Pashinyan actually admitted that after Karabakh was occupied, it turned into not an "independent free state", but a grey zone with corruption seems flourishing there.

The Armenian PM said he sees a conspiracy to unleash a new war and even surrender some territories, shifting responsibility to the government of the country, adding that this activity is similar to treason.

It seems that Pashinyan is ready to recognize the huge losses that Armenia suffered as a result of the four-day battles it provoked. When Serzh Sargsyan was in power, Armenian propaganda invariably spoke of "the failure of the Azerbaijani armed forces’ offensive". However, military logic says that if the Azerbaijani army “failed the offensive”, then why would the Armenians not reward those who successfully repel the offensive? Why is an investigation being ordered?

Pashinyan knows the answers to these questions very well. The commission work, which he is going to create in the Parliament on this issue, will bring to light all the facts about the horrible real losses of the Armenian side. Saying that the April 2016 losses were due to the previous authorities’ fault, he can get a break. Mainly for this purpose, he stated the need to create an investigative parliamentary commission.

Three years ago, Armenia undertook the largest provocation during the years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories. On the night of April 2, 2016, all the frontier positions of Azerbaijan were subjected to heavy fire of large-caliber weapons, mortars and grenade launchers by Armenian army. The armed clashes resulted in deaths and injuries among the Azerbaijani population. Azerbaijan’s counter-attack led to liberation of several strategic heights and settlements.

Military operations on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian armies were stopped on April 5 at 12:00 with mutual consent of the sides. However, Armenian side still continues violating the ceasefire.

As a result of the April defeat of the Armenian occupying forces by the Azerbaijani army, the important Leletepe height, the heights around Talish village, was taken under control. In general, more than 2,000 hectares of land in the territories of the Fizuli, Jabrayil and Agdere regions were liberated from the Armenian invaders.

