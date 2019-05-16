By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Since gaining independence, Kazakhstan and Georgia have been developing their relations on the partnership principles and mutually beneficial cooperation. Today, Kazakhstan and Georgia intend to double the volume of mutual trade.

The head of Kazakhstan’s Government Askar Mamin has held a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze in Nur-Sultan.

The meeting discussed issues of the further progressive development of trade and economic cooperation. The parties reviewed the results of the 10th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

It is noteworthy that the foreign trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Georgia increased by 34.6 percent and made up $100 million in 2018.

The heads of government noted the significant potential for further increasing the mutual trade. It was noted that the structure of the countries’ economies makes it possible to expand the spectrum of mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of tourism, agriculture, industrialization, transport and energy.

The parties expressed their intention to make substantive decisions to increase the volume and expand the trade turnover range in economy’s certain sectors and on specific investment projects. The mutual trade volume is planned to double in the short term.

The PMs of Georgia and Kazakhstan also paid special attention to the cooperation issues in the transit and transport sphere, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route development. Transit traffic on this route increased by more than 13 times from 2015 to 2018. It is planned to increase the volume to 120,000 containers in 2019.

Following the talks, Bakhtadze and Mamin signed documents such as the Roadmap for expanding the trade turnover nomenclature for 2019-2022 and the Protocol on amendments and additions to the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Georgia on international road transport dated March 6, 2007.

The parties also signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and Georgia on cooperation in the agriculture field, as well as a Memorandum between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Labor, Health and Social Protection of Georgia on cooperation in the social and labor sphere.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Georgia were established on July 23, 1992.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz