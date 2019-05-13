By Trend

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates that will be effective from May 14, Trend reports with reference to the Bank.

Today, on May 13, the dollar rose slightly and euro made a big jump. The situation is the similar to the last week’s.

The US currency added 9.27 soums, amounting to 8458.16 soums.

The European currency has risen by 38.29 soums and is 9501.05 soums now.

The exchange rate of the Russian ruble fell by only 0.07 soums; its rate was 129.74 soums.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz