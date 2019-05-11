By Trend

Ashgabat will host a regular meeting of the CIS Intergovernmental Coordinating Council on seed production issues May 15-16, Trend reports with reference to the local TV channel Altyn Asyr.

A wide range of issues of interstate cooperation in the field of seed production, plant breeding, viticulture and gardening has been put on the agenda. At the same time, an exhibition of agricultural achievements of Turkmenistan and a specialized international scientific conference will be held in the exhibition hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Turkmenistan is chairing the CIS in 2019. Referring to its status of permanent neutrality, Turkmenistan decided to participate in the CIS structure as an associate member in 2005. In 1999, Turkmenistan withdrew from the Agreement on visa-free regime with all CIS countries.

