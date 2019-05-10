By Trend

China intends to open its visa center in Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The parties condemned the implementation of this project during the second round of the Uzbek-Chinese consultations on consular and legal issues which was held today in Tashkent.

The delegation of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China was headed by its director, Cui Aimin.

The press service of the Foreign Ministry reported that parties discussed the draft intergovernmental agreement on simplifying visa procedures for representatives of the business circles of the two states, prospects for opening a visa center for China in Uzbekistan, as well as other issues related to the protection of the rights and legal interests of citizens of two countries.

