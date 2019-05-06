By Trend

The Turkmen open joint-stock company Khazar Balyk held talks with the OPEC Fund for International Development and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (under the IDB), Trend reports with reference to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET).

There was a discussion of the prospects for cooperation in the implementation of investment projects, the report said.

It was earlier reported that the Turkmen open joint-stock company Khazar Balyk, which is a member of the UIET, plans to organize a fishing farm in the Karakum desert.

At the second stage, it is planned to build industrial incubators for breeding various types of fish, refrigeration units for storing the fish and sorting the finished fish products.

About 25 species of fish live in the artificial lake "Altyn Asyr".

The first phase of the fishing farm construction project was commissioned in 2009. This project is estimated at several billion US dollars.

