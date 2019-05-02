By Trend

In the last Iranian year (March 21, 2018-March 20, 2019), $2.66 billion of Iran's total exports of $44 billion accounted for the country's Isfahan province, the Executive Director of Export Guarantee Fund of Iran Afrouz Bahrami said, Trend reports referring to the Fund.

He noted that Isfahan has great potential to increase its exports. Currently, 39 exporters of the province cooperate with the Export Guarantee Fund of Iran, Bahrami said.

In the markets of surrounding 15 countries, exports of which amount to roughly $1 trillion, Iran's share equals to only 2.5 percent, he noted adding that Iranian exports mainly focuse on these countries

Bahrami said that the Fund is doing everything possible to help the exporters to solve their problems. In his words, main concerns of the exporters are related to political and trade risks.

