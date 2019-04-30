By Trend

The Turkish defense industry products are becoming in great demand in the world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

President Erdogan made the remarks on April 30 at the opening ceremony of the IDEF'19, 14th International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul.

“Turkey is strengthening its defense industry,” President Erdogan added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

"Turkey is becoming one of the most important countries in the defense industry in the world," he said.

The president stressed that today the country is self-sufficient in defense industry products by 70 percent.

“The current events in neighboring countries are forcing Ankara to develop and strengthen the defense industry,” he added.

Turkey has invested about $35 billion in the defense industry in recent years.

