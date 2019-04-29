By Trend

The weighted average dollar rate at the afternoon session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on April 29, 2019 amounted to 381.95 tenge, Trend reports with reference to the exchange data.

KASE states that at the afternoon trading session, the minimum rate was at the level of 381.58 tenge per dollar, the maximum – 381.99 tenge, and the closing rate was 381.90 tenge per dollar. The volume of trading in dollar amounted to $66.170 million, and 195 currency transactions were made.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan (former Astana), the maximum selling rate of the American currency is 381.7 tenge, in Almaty - 382.5 tenge.

Weighted average rate of the US currency based on both the morning and afternoon sessions was set at the level of 381.94 tenge per one dollar.

The official exchange rate of the National Bank as of April 29 is 380.89 tenge per $1.

On April 30, proceeding from the current procedure for predicting the official rate, it will be 380.89 tenge per one dollar.

