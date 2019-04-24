By Trend

A documentary about the crimes committed by Armenians in 1915 was filmed in Turkey, said Refik Turan, Head of the Turkish Historical Society, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

He said that the documentary entitled “The Riot of Armenians in the Ottoman State: Terror and Propaganda” was filmed with the support of the Turkish Historical Society.

“Based on facts, the film exposes the crimes of the Armenian gang formations against the civilian population in the Ottoman Empire,” Refik Turan noted. He added that the film would be translated into English, German, French and Spanish.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that the Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

