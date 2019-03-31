By Trend

Visas will be issued to Iraqi citizens free of charge from April 1, the Iranian embassy in Iraq said, Trend reports referring to ISNA.

According to the agreement reached during the Iranian president's visit to Iraq, the Iranian embassy and all consulates in Iraq will issue visas free of charge from April 1 to Iraqi citizens wishing to visit Iran.

On March 12, Iran's Vice President Ali Asghar Mounesan said that an agreement on visa regime simplification was reached during the Iranian president's visit to Iraq.

