By Trend

During the talks in Ashgabat, the heads of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, stressed that the main issue on the agenda was ensuring lasting peace and security in the region, Trend reports via Turkmenistan State News Agency.

Turkmenistan also confirmed its readiness for further active and fruitful participation in resolving issues of stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan, in restoring its economy, creating conditions for the participation of the Afghan people in the fate of their country.

The state and prospects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, the possibilities for a significant increase in the volume and diversification of trade were reviewed. Turkmenistan has repeatedly stated its readiness to provide its political space for conducting peace talks on Afghanistan.

The instability in the neighboring country remains a serious obstacle to the implementation of infrastructure projects in the region, including the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI). However, Afghanistan claims that it can ensure the safety of the route.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz