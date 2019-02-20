By Trend

There are 300,000-400,000 people in Iran who have no documents proving their identity, Abdollah Hatamian, Iranian MP, told Fars News Agency, Trend reports.

According to Hatamian, at present these people are 20-25 years old.

Hatamian added that they are unable to marry or receive any documents, nor can they get employed.

"If the fathers of these people are Afghans, then they have no place in Afghanistan or in Iran," he said.

According to Iranian law, if one’s father is a citizen of a foreign country and their mother is an Iranian citizen, then they are not eligible for gaining Iranian citizenship.

