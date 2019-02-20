By Trend

The Russian Helicopters holding (part of state corporation Rostec) will begin deliveries of Ansat helicopters to China this year, Viktor Kladov, head of international cooperation and regional policy department at Rostec told TASS at the IDEX 2019 international defense exhibition, Trend reports referring to TASS.

The contract for the supply of 20 Ansat helicopters was signed in November 2018 at the Airshow China exhibition, he added.

"At the last exhibition in the Chinese Zhuhai, the holding signed a contract for the supply of 20 Ansat helicopters with medical modules to China’s Association of Emergency Medicine, the first vehicles will be shipped in 2019," he said.

The helicopters will be handed to the customer in a multipurpose configuration. Earlier the holding noted that the Ansat helicopters equipped with a medical module can be used for first aid, emergency evacuation of patients, in particular in hard-to-reach areas.

In Russia, Ansat helicopters are used in air ambulance. Since 2017, 11 such helicopters have been delivered to regional services, and another seven will be handed over by the end of the year. In September, the holding signed a contract for the supply of 104 medical Ansats for the Russian National Air Ambulance Service.

Ansat is a light two-engine multirole helicopter serially produced by Kazan Helicopter Plant. It can be quickly transformed into a cargo or a passenger option to carry seven people. The vehicle can be applied in transport, passenger and medical aviation.

---

