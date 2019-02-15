By Trend

The Canadian company Gazelle Energy has obtained a license for oil and gas exploration in Turkey, Trend reports referring to Turkey's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

Gazelle Energy will conduct oil and gas exploration on land in Turkey's Edirne and Tekirdag provinces, with a total area of 14,500 hectares, according to the ministry.

To obtain the license for oil and gas exploration in these areas, Gazelle Energy applied to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources on June 27, 2018.

Besides the Canadian company, two more Turkish companies, Calik Petrol and Guney yildizi Pertol, received licenses for for oil and gas exploration.

Calik Petrol and Guney yildizi Pertol were granted the license for exploration in the province of Siirt, in an area of 40,700 hectares.

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey earlier told Trend that the country has expanded the territory for oil and gas exploration.

The law permitting oil exploration in forests and national parks came into force in Turkey in April 2014. The ministry said that a total of 56 wells have been drilled as part of exploration of new oil and gas fields in Turkey since 2014, of which 54 are onshore, and two are offshore.

