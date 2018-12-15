By Trend

Home prices in major Chinese cities largely remained stable in November as local governments toughened up control of the housing market, official data showed Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

On a month-on-month basis, new house prices in China's four first-tier cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou - gained 0.3 percent last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

Meanwhile, resold house prices in the four cities edged down at a faster pace, from 0.2 percent in October to 0.4 percent in November.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz