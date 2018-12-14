By Trend

The level of cooperation between India and Russia in military technology transfer is ‘unprecedented’ and Moscow is ready to develop military and technical cooperation with Delhi on a long-term basis, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"The intensity and the depth of military and technical cooperation speak about the unprecedented level of trust between our countries," Shoigu said at a meeting with his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Russian defense minister said he was confident that "no other state cooperates with India in the sphere of the transfer of armament and military hardware production technologies as close as Russia." "Our cooperation spreads to the most sensitive spheres," Shoigu said.

As an example, Russia’s defense chief cited the contracts for the delivery of S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems and Project 11356 frigates signed with India despite external pressure.

"We are ready for further cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres on a planned and long-term basis," Shoigu said.

Defense is a key area of Russian-Indian cooperation, which develops intensively and keeps the considerable potential, he said.

"The interaction of the general staffs and military branches of the armed forces is strengthening, the exchange of military delegations is expanding and work is being carried out in the sphere of military education. This helps multiply the useful experience of developing and reforming the Army and the Navy, planning and organizing operational and combat training measures," Russia’s defense chief said.

The session of the Russian-Indian inter-governmental commission on military and technical cooperation that will be held on December 13 will contribute to developing military cooperation between Russia and India, Shoigu said.

According to Shoigu, this session will sum up the results of the commission’s work over the year and determine how to promptly and effectively implement the accords reached by the leaders of both countries during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in October this year, the defense minister said.

Russia and India are also bound by the strong and time-tested friendship based on the deep sympathy and mutual trust, Shoigu emphasized.

‘The special privileged strategic partnership of our countries is based on common approaches towards solving global regional problems, the spiritual closeness of or great cultures. For many years, we have been expanding fruitful contacts at all the levels. Regular meetings of the leaders of our countries, the latest of which took place in Buenos Aires, is a vivid proof of constructive bilateral relations," the Russian defense minister said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz