By Trend

Turkey will strengthen the defense industry and will become a world leader in the manufacture of defense products, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Erdogan noted that no obstacles can stop the development of Turkey's defense industry.

"I personally instruct all law enforcement bodies not to import defense products from abroad. Turkey is capable of providing itself with relevant products," Erdogan said.

Erdogan noted that mass production of Turkish "ALTAY" tanks will soon begin.

"Turkey is forced to strengthen its defense industry," Erdogan added.

In January-November 2018, exports of the Turkish defense industry grew by 16.05 percent compared to the same period in 2017, reaching $1.782 billion.

In the first 11 months of 2018, products of the Turkish defense industry worth $150.5 million were exported to Oman.

During the reported period, products of the Turkish defense industry worth $72.3 million were exported to the Netherlands and $71.6 million to India.

In the recent years, Turkey has invested about $35 billion in the defense industry.

From 2011, Turkey produces mobile outposts that have proved useful in fight against the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and also the Canik TP9 handguns, unmanned ANKA aircraft and other military equipment to strengthen the domestic defense industry.

Turkey is also developing a domestic military laser system.

Earlier, the trials of the domestically-made long-range surface-to-surface missiles have been conducted in Turkey. The new rocket, named KAAN, was launched from a firing ground in the province of Sinop in the north of Turkey.

