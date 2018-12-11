By Trend

As many as 20 percent of Iran’s railways have been built over the past five years, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency reported.

Rouhani made the remarks at a meeting with ministers, deputy ministers and heads of administration in the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Mehr News Agency reported.

Significant steps have been taken to connect Iran’s railways to transit routes, he said.

He noted that Iran should renew roads, railways, locomotives and carriages. These innovations will result in improving welfare of the people and increasing protection of the environment, he said.

He added that connecting Iran’s railways to Iraq is very important, noting that this work will be completed by the end of this Iranian year (started March 21, 2018).

“Strengthening our relations with neighbors in the conditions of sanctions is very important,” he said. “Our ports like Chabahar are of great importance, because this port connects Africa and Asia to Central Asia, the Caucasus, Russia and Europe. Large volumes of cargo can be shipped via this port.”

“The problems of the Iranian economy will be resolved without dealing with foreign banks, but this will cost us 20 percent more,” he added.

