By Trend

Russia’s Yandex launched its Music service in Uzbekistan on Dec. 4, Uzbek media reported.

Users from Uzbekistan will now be able to listen to tens of millions of tracks for free and pick playlists for all occasions. Applications for iOS and Android allow listening to high quality music without the internet in case of subscription.

Yandex. Music’s catalog has especially been expanded with tracks relevant for Uzbekistan, and the service interface was translated into Uzbek.

In addition to the music by Uzbek stars, the catalog contains many songs by Russian and foreign artists, such as Imagine Dragons, Rompasso, Maruv, Justin Timberlake, Dua Lipa, Silver, Loboda, Sergey Lazarev, Basta, Egor Kreed, and many others. The main page of the service will contain daily updated chart of tracks, popular in Uzbekistan.

“Yandex. Music is a popular music service in Russia. It is chosen by more than 20 million users. We want as many people in Uzbekistan as possible to appreciate our advantages, and we expect to become as popular here as in Russia,” Amir Biktimirov, international development manager at Yandex. Music, said.

Subscription to Yandex. Music can be obtained in the Apple Store or Google Play. It costs $1.99 (about 16,500 soums) per month.

Yandex. Music is not the first Yandex service launched in Uzbekistan. Since April 4, 2018, Yandex. Taxi has been operating in the country. On Nov. 15, 2018, the Yandex. Mahalla service has also been launched.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz