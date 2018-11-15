By Trend

On Nov. 14, 2018, Uzbek Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade Sahib Saifnazarov met with Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Manlio Di Stefano, Uzbek media reported quoting the press service of the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Trade.

The sides exchanged views on the state and prospects of bilateral trade and economic relations.

The Uzbek side proposed to jointly develop the institute of the Uzbek-Italian intergovernmental working group, as well as holding business forums and exhibitions to establish and strengthen relations between representatives of the business circles of the two countries.

Manlio Di Stefano noted that Italy can offer many opportunities for cooperation in a number of spheres, including the textile industry, fruit and vegetable processing, tourism, information technology and communications, telemedicine and other areas.

