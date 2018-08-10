By Kamila Aliyeva

The amount of newly established enterprises and organizations in Uzbekistan for January-July of 2018 was 33,926, which is 6,300 or 22.6 percent more than in the same period last year, according to the State Statistics Committee of the country.

At the same time, the number of enterprises and organizations that ceased their activity, as compared to the same period last year, decreased by 13.9 percent and amounted to 4,000 units.

As a result, the number of operating enterprises and organizations has increased by 24,100 units (8.4 percent) since the beginning of the year and amounted to 309,600 units. The largest share of operating enterprises and organizations was observed in Tashkent city (21.2 percent), Tashkent (9.6 percent), Fergana (9.0 percent) and Andijan (8.6 percent) regions.

As of August 1, 2018 in Uzbekistan, the number of operating enterprises with the participation of foreign capital was 6,468 units. Of these, joint ventures amount to 3,528 units, foreign – 2,940 units.

According to the results of January-July 2018, 1,151 enterprises with participation of foreign capital were established in the republic. At the same time, 144 enterprises were created with the participation of the capital of residents of the Russian Federation, 147 enterprises - the Turkish Republic, 137 enterprises - China, 91 enterprises - the Republic of Kazakhstan and 78 enterprises - the Republic of Korea. Also, interest in joint activities in 2018 was shown by residents of Afghanistan, India, Germany, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

If we consider newly created enterprises with the participation of foreign capital by types of economic activity, the bulk falls to industry - 364 units (31.6 percent), trade - 307 units. (26.7 percent), construction - 108 units (9.4 percent), agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 95 units (8.3 percent) and other activities - 277 units (23.1 percent).

