By Trend

Since June 2018, Uzbekistan has begun exporting fresh fruit to India, the Dunyo news agency reported.

According to the information, Uzbekistan will export sweet cherries and apricots on the markets of Delhi for the first time.

Uzbekistan also plans to start exporting other types of fresh and dried fruits and vegetables to India in 2018.

By July 8, 2018, Uzbekistan exported sweet cherry worth over $140.95 million.

In total, Uzbekistan exported 33,625 tons of sweet cherry in 2018 - an increase of 2,880 tons or $73.01 million compared to last year.

The EastFruit company earlier said that Uzbekistan ranked fourth among the exporters of sweet cherry in the world, due to the active expansion of cherry fields in 2013-2017.

It was earlier reported that Uzbekistan held the sixth place in the world in terms of fresh apricot exports in 2017.

