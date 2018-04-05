By Trend

Amman hosted political talks between Turkmenistan and Jordan, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The Jordanian delegation was led by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Zaid Al Lozi.

At the meeting, the sides discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation. Energy, transportation and agriculture were named among areas of mutual interest, the ministry said.

Furthermore, the sides expressed interest in further consolidation of ties within international organizations.

Official visit of the Turkmen leader to Jordan in June 2009 became an impulse to intensify the cooperation. At the meeting in Amman, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and King Abdullah II noted the coinciding views on pressing issues of the modernity and on energy security.

Turkmenistan, with its huge natural gas reserves, is one of the key players in the energy market of the Caspian region and Central Asia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz