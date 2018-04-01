By Trend

A Russian plane carrying the first group of diplomats expelled from the United States over Skripal case has arrived in Moscow on Sunday, the Flightradar24 portal showed, according Sputnik.

The Il-96-300 passenger plane carrying the first group of diplomats and their family members has arrived in Russian airport of Vnukovo.

Overall, taking into account the family members of diplomats, 171 people have left the United States.

A total of 171 Russian diplomats and their family members left the United States on Saturday night.

On Monday, the US Administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats and closed the Russian Consulate General in Seattle after Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy who worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia were exposed to what UK experts claim was an A234 nerve agent.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in response, announced an expulsion of 58 diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow and two employees from the US Consulate General in Yekaterinburg, as well as the closure of the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz