By Trend

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon held talks with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda, who made a short transit stop at the Dushanbe International Airport on the way from Afghanistan, the TajikTA news agency reported March 27.

"The two presidents discussed Tajik-Polish relations and exchanged views on certain topical issues on the regional and international agenda", the press service of the Tajik president reported.

Andrzej Sebastian Duda thanked Emomali Rahmon for the warm welcome and wished peace, stability and further prosperity to the Tajik people.

