By Trend

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan plan to increase the trade turnover between the two countries to $1 billion, the press-office of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on March 9.

The corresponding agreement has been achieved during the official visit of the Uzbek president to Dushanbe.

Earlier, the two sides considered a possibility of increasing the trade turnover to $500 million.

“As a result of the fruitful talks between the heads of state, as well as the direct dialogue between business circles, the trade turnover is planned to be increased to $1 billion,” Mirziyoyev’s press office reported.

The sides signed a total of 27 documents in Dushanbe, including the joint statement on strengthening of friendship and neighborliness, the agreement on certain parts of the Uzbek-Tajik state border.

The trade turnover between the two states increased by 20 percent and totaled $240 million in 2017.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz