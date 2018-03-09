By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan plan to increase the trade turnover up to $1 billion.

An agreement on this was reached during the visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Dushanbe on March 9. This is Mirziyoyev's first trip to Tajikistan after his predecessor Islam Karimov paid an official visit to Dushanbe for the last time in June 2000.

Earlier, the parties considered the possibility of bringing the Uzbek-Tajik turnover to $500 million.

“As a result of fruitful negotiations between the two heads of state, as well as direct dialogue between business circles, this figure was decided to bring to the level of $1 billion,” Uzbek president's press service reported.

In total, the parties signed 27 documents, including a joint statement on strengthening friendship and good-neighborliness and agreement on certain sections of the Uzbek-Tajik state border.

In 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 20 percent reaching $240 million.

During the first Tajik-Uzbek business council on subjects of small private business held on March 8, contracts worth $20.5 million were signed, the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adham Ikramov said earlier.

The business council was held on Thursday, March 8, in Dushanbe with the participation of more than a hundred representatives of small businesses, private entrepreneurship, interested ministries, and departments.

“We are confident that the identification of our trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, initiated by the two presidents of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, will give us an opportunity to reach new milestones in 2018,” said Ikramov.

At the meeting, the parties summed up the results of 2017, and also signed a roadmap for 2018.

