By Trend

The Americans’ incomes have begun to grow, new jobs are being created, but the United States prefers to discuss the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, US President Donald Trump wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday evening, TASS reported.

"Great jobs numbers and finally, after many years, rising wages - and nobody even talks about them. Only Russia, Russia, Russia, despite the fact that, after a year of looking, there is No Collusion!," he wrote.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz