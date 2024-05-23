COP29 guests to be free to choose hotels across multiple platforms

23 May 2024 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azade Huseynova, Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, spoke at a press conference on the accommodation of foreign guests and the presentation of tourism opportunities during COP29, stating that COP29 guests can stay in the hotels of their choice from any platform, Azernews reports.

She emphasized that the primary goal of the online accommodation platform created for COP29 guests is to assist them in finding a hotel more conveniently: "Hotels listed on the platform are selected into two categories. The first consists of star-rated hotels. The second is based on logistical convenience. However, guests are free to choose a hotel. They can utilize any platform to select a hotel."

Huseynova added that some hotels couldn't meet the star classification criteria set for COP29.

She noted that while the situation regarding the acceptance of guests in some hotels may be satisfactory, it does not comply with regulations: "However, these hotels will conduct their sales through other platforms. The State Tourism Agency will monitor these hotels. The purpose is to prevent guests from encountering any problems," Huseynova added.

---

