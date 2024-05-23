Funds spent by Azerbaijan on international level events, COP28 discloses

23 May 2024 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

As of January 1, 2023, the balance of the state fund for environmental protection was 27.6M manats ($16.24M), Azernews reports.

This figure was reflected in the draft law "On the implementation of the state budget of 2023".

Thus, in the reporting year, 6.9M manats ($4.06M) of funds were received into the fund due to payments for the use of nature, fines received for violating the legislation on environmental protection (except for fishing), and funds received from the sale of confiscated hunting tools.

During the reporting period, the Fund's expenses amounted to 12.9M manats ($7.59M) , which, in accordance with the Fund's charter, were used to represent our country at international events (the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (Dubai) and "Green desert is a better environment horticulture exhibition on the theme of the environment (Doha)), aimed at improving the financial support of workers in this field, creating and developing the material and technical base of state bodies operating in the field of environmental protection.

As of January 1, 2024, the Fund's balance was 21.6M manats ($12.71M), or 5.9M manats ($3.47M) decreased compared to the beginning of 2023.

