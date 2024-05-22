PM Pashinyan: Armenia first time in history forming border through negotiations

22 May 2024 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid special attention to the issue of border delimitation with Azerbaijan in his speech during the "government hour" in the parliament.

Azernews reports, citing the Armenian media that Pashinyan showed the map where the border delimitation process with Azerbaijan is carried out. He said that accusations that territories were compromised in Tavush are illogical and unacceptable. Because the existing state border is now de jure restored. The security of Armenia is ensured by the delimitation of the borders.

Pashinyan added that this is the the first time in its history that Armenia forming the border through negotiations, laying the foundation of sovereignty, statehood, and future development.

According to him, by joining the Alma-Ata Declaration in 1991, Armenia once again confirmed that it became an independent country within the borders of Soviet Armenia.

"As is known, de jure borders existed between Armenia and Azerbaijan SSR in 1991. "We de jure raised all the bases of this border, checked it, and determined the location of the border on the ground," Pashinyan emphasized.

The Prime Minister said that the current decisions of the government are legally justified by state institutions.

