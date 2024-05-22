Turkiye, Russia and China become Georgia's main trading partners

22 May 2024 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In the period from January to April 2024, Georgia's foreign trade decreased by 2.7 percent, amounting to 6.563 billion US dollars, according to data from the National Statistics Service, Azernews reports.

According to the information, exports amounted to $1.763 billion, a decrease of 10.1 percent. The country's imports increased by 0.3 percent to $4,800 billion.

Georgia's largest trading partners are Turkiye ($964 million), Russia ($837 million), China ($498 million), the United States ($480 million), and Azerbaijan ($401 million).

Kyrgyzstan took the first place among exporters with $292 million. Turkiye, China and the United States are missing from the top five exporters. Russia ranks second with $230 million, Azerbaijan is fourth with $192 million. The top five also included Kazakhstan ($208 million) and Armenia ($174 million).

The list of importers in the top five includes Turkiye ($840 million), Russia ($606 million), the United States ($446 million), China ($419 million) and Germany ($320 million).

