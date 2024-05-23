President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon concludes his state visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

23 May 2024 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon completed his state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 23, Azernews report.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Tajikistani President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Emomali Rahmon was seen off by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov, and other officials.



