In Oregon, 13 countries supporte joining Idaho

By Alimat Aliyeva

Residents of 13 counties in Oregon voted to join neighboring Idaho, seeking lower taxation, Azernews reports.

"Crook County became the 13th district in Oregon to vote for the idea of joining Idaho," the message says. The initiative involves moving the border of Idaho 200 miles (321 km) to the west, as a result of which 14 counties and parts of three counties of Oregon will become part of the neighboring state. "The border between Oregon and Idaho was established 163 years ago and now it is outdated because it does not correspond to the place of the cultural gap," the organizers of the movement note.

Residents of the voting districts adhere to Republican views and are dissatisfied with the politics of Oregon, where the Democratic Party is in power.

According to supporters of this idea, joining the Republican-supporting Idaho will allow residents of the districts to switch to lower taxation and get "better representation and governance for the people." It is indicated that in order to transfer the border, it is necessary to "coordinate this initiative at the level of state legislatures, and then obtain Congressional approval."

