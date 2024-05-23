Supreme Court Chairman joins Turkic Judicial Councils meeting in Istanbul

23 May 2024 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

The second meeting of the chairmen of the Courts-Legal Councils of member and observer countries of the Turkic States Organisation (TSO) continues in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

Inam Kerimov, Chairman of the Supreme Court and the Court-Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is participating in the event.

During the opening ceremony, Atilla Özturk, Secretary-General of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors of Turkiye, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary-General of the TSO, and Yılmaz Tunch, Minister of Justice of Turkiye and President of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors of the country, emphasised the importance of cooperation among the Turkic-speaking countries, particularly in the development of collaboration between judicial and legal institutions in all areas, highlighting the significance of the events held in this regard.

The meeting, moderated by Sadi Jafarov, Deputy Secretary-General of the TSO, continued with a panel session on "Country presentations: Structure, functions, and powers of legal-judicial bodies."

In his speech during the panel, Inam Kerimov emphasised the importance of holding such events to benefit from mutual experiences, strengthen collaboration, and organise joint activities for common interests, providing comprehensive information to the participants about the activities of the Court-Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that within the framework of the event, technical meetings will be held until May 25 to determine the venue of the next meeting, and a final declaration will be signed.

The possibility of a meeting between the leaders of the delegations of TSO countries and the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is also being considered.

