United States sent two strategic bombers to UK

22 May 2024 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States has sent two B-52 Stratofortress bombers to Britain as part of a planned deployment for exercises, Azernews reports.

"These aircraft will open up numerous opportunities for conducting training and operational activities in conjunction with NATO allies and regional partners," the general said.

The Pentagon spokesman also stressed that the United States regularly sends its bombers to Europe as part of NATO exercises.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz