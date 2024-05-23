Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon [PHOTOS]

23 May 2024 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

An official welcome ceremony was held for Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Tajikistani President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, welcomed Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Tajikistani President.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Emomali Rahmon reviewed the guard of honor.

The President of Tajikistan saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The national anthems of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of Tajikistan, while the delegation of Tajikistan was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Tajikistani President Emomali Rahmon to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.

---

