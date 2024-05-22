Seismic stability of multi-storey buildings in Baku to be monitored

22 May 2024 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

A project has been prepared for the regular monitoring of the seismic stability of high-rise buildings in Baku, Azernews reports.

Azar Ghasimzade, Director of the Earthquake Engineering Scientific Research Centre at Azerbaijan Architecture and Construction University, announced this at the Conference on Resilient Financial Systems Against Catastrophic Risks held in Baku.

According to him, insurance companies will take into account the results of the monitoring when insuring apartments in those buildings.



