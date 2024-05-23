Climate Diplomacy: Collaborative Efforts between Pakistan and Azerbaijan [ANALYSIS]

23 May 2024 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Asif Khurshid, AZERNEWS / Pakistan

Azerbaijan is going to host the 29th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29) in Baku in November 2024. The 29th COP29 was announced at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been convened annually since 1995. This event is designed to evaluate global progress in addressing climate change.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, welcomed this decision and thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also shared a post in his social media accounts on Azerbaijan’s hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29). He emphasised Azerbaijan's commitment to global climate action, energy efficiency, and renewable energy, highlighting national priorities for a clean environment and green growth. President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to all supporting countries and vowed to make COP29 a success, while appreciating the UAE's organisation of COP28 and looking forward to collaborative efforts in advancing climate action. Azerbaijan's civil society organisations welcome the decision to host COP29 in 2024, recognising it as a significant achievement for the country and a testament to President Ilham Aliyev's leadership. This support underscored Azerbaijan's commitment to green energy and climate initiatives, marking a milestone in its environmental strategy.

At the beginning of 2024, President Ilham Aliyev appointed Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev as President of COP29, CMP 19, and CMA 6, empowering him to form a preparatory team.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, expressed gratitude for the support from the Eastern European Group and highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to combating climate change, supported by strong political will from President Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 and increasing this target to 40% by 2050. Adhering to the 2015 Paris Agreement and actively pursuing these goals are key priorities for the Azerbaijani government.

As the host, Azerbaijan has an opportunity to showcase its commitment to addressing climate change and promote regional cooperation on environmental issues.By choosing Baku as the venue, COP29 emphasises the importance of inclusivity in climate discussions and recognizes the unique challenges faced by diverse regions. This summit offers an opportunity for nations to exchange knowledge, promote sustainable development, and forge partnerships while highlighting the shared responsibility of all nations in safeguarding the planet's future. Moreover, amidst geopolitical tensions, the summit's theme of "Cop of peace" aims to transcend political divides and harness international cooperation to address both climate change and broader global harmony, illustrating the potential for climate action to serve as a catalyst for unity and healing on a global scale. With 196 governments expected to attend, Azerbaijan's commitment to making Cop29 a beacon of peace underscores the potential for climate action to unite nations in pursuit of a shared goal, offering hope for a more harmonious future.

Mukhtar Babayev has been actively engaged in meetings with counterparts from various countries and undertaking diplomatic visits since his appointment. His efforts reflect a strong commitment to achieving impactful outcomes for global climate action, ensuring comprehensive and inclusive preparations for COP29.

Last week, Mukhtar Babayev also visited Pakistan to present a letter of invitation from President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Zardari regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan met with Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, who extended an invitation from President Ilham Aliyev for COP29. PM Sharif expressed anticipation for the event, pledging Pakistan's full support to Azerbaijan. He thanked Babayev and conveyed congratulations to President Aliyev. Minister Babayev appreciated the support and highlighted the importance of bilateral ties.

President Asif Ali Zardari welcomed Minister Babayev, expressing support for Azerbaijan's COP29 chairmanship and hopes for enhanced climate finance. He emphasised strong Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations and advocated for deeper cooperation, including people-to-people exchanges. Minister Babayev emphasized bilateral ties, inviting President Zardari to participate in COP29 in Baku.

Pakistan's Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, highlighted initiatives like Green Pakistan and emphasized the need for an effective loss and damage fund to support vulnerable countries. Their statements underscore the urgency of global cooperation in combating climate change.Healso visited Pakistan's COMSATS headquarters to discuss COP29 priorities and climate change impacts, engaging with officials and planting a tree symbolizing environmental cooperation

Mukhtar Babayev visited the Azerbaijani park and participated in a tree planting ceremony attended by high-ranking officials from both countries. Speaking to the media, Babayev emphasised discussions with Pakistan's leadership on COP29 and the importance of collective action to address environmental and climate challenges.

Pakistan can benefit from COP29 by leveraging the platform to raise awareness about its vulnerability to climate change and advocate for increased international support for adaptation and mitigation efforts. Participation in COP29 offers Pakistan an opportunity to access funding, technology transfers, and expertise to strengthen its resilience against climate impacts and transition towards a low-carbon economy.



