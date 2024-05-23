Azerbaijan launches online platform for reservation of COP29 guests

23 May 2024 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

"COP29 being held in Azerbaijan is an example of the international community's confidence in our country."

Azernews reports that this was stated by the deputy head of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, Azada Hüseynova, during a press conference held on the placement of foreign guests and the presentation of tourism opportunities during COP29.

She noted that nearly 200 hotels in Baku, Sumqayit, and Absheron have passed star classification: "The commission sent by the UN positively evaluates the tourism opportunities in our country."

Today at 17:00, an online placement platform will be provided for COP29 guests. Over 100 hotels that have passed star classification are listed on the platform. Prices vary depending on the star rating. Note that prices will be determined by business owners taking into account past COP events. Additionally, direct transportation services to the event venue will be provided from the hotels.

Note that additional training will be provided to nearly 1,000 volunteers on these issues.

