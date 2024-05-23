Beer, soft drinks production plant to be established in Azerbaijan's Gabala

23 May 2024 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

A Joint Participation Agreement on the establishment of a beer and soft drinks production plant in Gabala has been signed, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

The Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with the representatives of Georgian Beer Company LLC, Tsezar Chocheli, Shalva Chochelli, and Gocha Darchiashvili, and discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation development.

During the meeting, a Joint Participation Agreement was signed between Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and the founder of Georgian Beer Company Ltd on the construction of a new factory for the production of licenced premium beer brands, local brand beer, and soft drinks using advanced international technologies in Azerbaijan’s Gabala district.

The plan is expected to have an annual production capacity of 140 million liters and create about 300 new jobs.

