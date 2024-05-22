Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon visits Alley of Martyrs [PHOTOS]

22 May 2024 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs on May 22.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that President Emomali Rahmon paid tribute to the heroes of the Motherland who lost their lives in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid a wreath in front of the "Eternal Torch" monument.

Then, the distinguished guest, who was watching the view of the capital from the highest point of Baku, was informed about the history of Martyrs' Alley and the improvement and construction works done in the city.

