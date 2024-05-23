Istanbul to рost 2026 UEFA Europa League and 2027 Conference League Finals

23 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Istanbul will host both the 2026 Europa League and 2027 Conference League finals, Azernews reports citing UEFA Executive Board Member Servet Yardimci.

The UEFA Executive Board meeting, attended by Yardimci, was held in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

The Board decided that the 2026 Europa League final will be held at Besiktas' home ground Tupras Stadium in Istanbul.

Venue for the 2027 Conference League final will be determined later.

Tupras Stadium, formerly known as Vodafone Park, also hosted the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

