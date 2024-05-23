Azernews.Az

Thursday May 23 2024

Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Italy 2.2 times in Q1

23 May 2024 11:49 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In April 2023, Azerbaijan saw a significant surge in natural gas exports to Italy, more than doubling the amount in the first quarter of 2024, Azernews reports, citing "Avrostat," the Statistical Office of the European Union.

