Azerbaijani MPs to participate in spring session of NATO PA

23 May 2024 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The Chairman of the Regional Affairs Committee of the Milli Majlis, Siyavush Novruzov, and Deputy Malahat Ibrahimgizi will visit Sofia, Bulgaria, on May 24 to participate in the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Azernews reports.

A meeting of the political, defence and security, economy and security, science and technology, democracy, and security committees of the institution will be held within the session.

The agenda of the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly includes economic and security cooperation in Asia, security in the Black Sea region, climate change challenges, technological challenges, regulation and use of new and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, by allied countries, combating disinformation, and other issues. entered.

The trip will end on May 28.

