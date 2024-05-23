Azerbaijan's Yenikend Hydropower Plant generates approximately 7 billion kWh

23 May 2024 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

6.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity have been produced at the "Yenikend" Hydropower Plant since its commissioning, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The production of electricity at the station was 251.8 million kilowatt-hours in 2023 and 106.7 million kilowatt-hours during the first 4 months of the current year.

It should be noted that this station, located in the village of Karajamilli, Shamkir region, was launched 24 years ago, on May 23, 2000. The station, with a total capacity of 150 megawatts, consists of 4 hydron units with a capacity of 37.5 megawatts each.

It should be noted that the "Yenikend" HP is a significant contributor to Azerbaijan's energy production. It harnesses the power of water to generate electricity, utilising the natural flow of rivers in the region.

Hydropower is a clean and renewable source of energy, making it an environmentally friendly option for electricity generation.



