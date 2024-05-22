Azerbaijan's Science and Education Ministry attends World Education Forum [PHOTOS]

22 May 2024 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Emin Amrullayev, the Minister of Science and Education, was on a business visit to the United Kingdom on May 19-21, to participate in the World Education Forum, which was held in London, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, the Minister of Science and Education met with Azerbaijani students studying at British universities with state scholarships.

The forum, where attended by 120 ministers from 114 countries, was dedicated to the topic “Promoting Artificial Intelligence, Building Human Relations, and Resilience, Accelerating Climate Action. How should we prioritize policy and implementation for stronger, bolder, better education?”.

Bilateral meetings were held with the delegations of a number of countries within the framework of the forum.

Emin Amrullayev met with Zambri Abdul Kadir, the Minister of Higher Education of Malaysia, and Khilola Umarova, the Minister of Preschool and General Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the Forum, the Minister of Science and Education also met with Baroness Emma Nicholson, the British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, and Baroness Diana Baran, the British Education Department’s adviser on schools.

The current situation and prospects of bilateral cooperation were discussed within the framework of the mentioned meetings.

On the second day of the forum, Emin Amrullayev met with Kristina Ozden - Global Director of Climate Education of Cambridge University, Phil Baty - Head of Global Affairs of International Rating Agency, Lenka Axlerova – the director of education for Central Europe of Microsoft, Alisia Herbert - the Director of Education, Gender and Equality of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, and the Special Representative of Great Britain for Gender Equality and Chris Harte, Google for Education Government Strategy Lead.

Emin Amrullayev also met and exchanged views with the Minister of Education, Science and Youth of Georgia, Giorgi Amilakhvari.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz